iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,937 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $10,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,227.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 360.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 146.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

EWT stock opened at $63.33 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $38.57 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.74.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.