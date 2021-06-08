iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 52.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 91 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $433.60 on Tuesday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $251.84 and a 12 month high of $449.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $426.17.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

