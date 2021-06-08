iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Stock Holdings Increased by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 76.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period.

OEF stock opened at $191.90 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $135.92 and a 52-week high of $192.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.29.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

