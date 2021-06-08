iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Lessened by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,043 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 7.6% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $83,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.83. 100,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,426. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.18 and a 52-week high of $277.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.64.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

