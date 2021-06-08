iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Increased by Bickling Financial Services Inc.

Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2,964.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,194 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.6% of Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 261.0% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 419,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,838,000 after purchasing an additional 17,207 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,625.9% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 648,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,106,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,025,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,110,000 after purchasing an additional 38,462 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $424.01. The stock had a trading volume of 269,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,419,173. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $296.49 and a 52-week high of $424.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $415.70.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

