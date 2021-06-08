ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on ISSDY. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Danske downgraded ISS A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of ISS A/S stock remained flat at $$11.03 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817. ISS A/S has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.25.

ISS A/S provides workplace management and facility services. It offers office, hospital, laboratory, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, coffee bars, and power plants.

