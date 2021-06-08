Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.46

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.46 and traded as high as $26.50. Issuer Direct shares last traded at $25.96, with a volume of 18,003 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.46. The company has a market capitalization of $97.77 million, a PE ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $4.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 million. Analysts predict that Issuer Direct Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Everett sold 5,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $139,444.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,446 shares in the company, valued at $573,014.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Everett sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $47,442.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,055.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Issuer Direct during the first quarter worth about $204,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Issuer Direct in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Issuer Direct in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Issuer Direct in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

Issuer Direct Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR)

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.