Itau BBA Securities Upgrades PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) to “Outperform”

Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $65.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $51.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.49 and a beta of 1.56. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $62.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.05.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,961,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,437,000 after buying an additional 2,205,944 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 4,904.0% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,067,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,755 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,317 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 25.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,981,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,951 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,864,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,271 shares during the last quarter. 56.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

