iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Gap Up to $18.78

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.78, but opened at $19.69. iTeos Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.03, with a volume of 462 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on ITOS shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.45 million and a P/E ratio of -6.52.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $188,236.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Yvonne Mcgrath sold 7,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $173,759.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,759.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,829 shares of company stock valued at $365,565. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

