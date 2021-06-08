Jacobi Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,635,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,063,000 after purchasing an additional 407,301 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,174,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,452,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,872,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,004,000 after buying an additional 28,175 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,664,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,156,000 after buying an additional 221,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,514,000.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $72.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.82. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

