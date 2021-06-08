Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $746,000 Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 258.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSN opened at $78.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.33. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.28 and a 1 year high of $81.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

