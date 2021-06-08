Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $996,000 Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $447.67.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,429,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $5,014,130. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ROP opened at $446.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $362.90 and a 12 month high of $455.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $434.23. The company has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.38, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

