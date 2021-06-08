Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 653 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 47,703 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,102,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 129,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 15,781 shares during the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $89.49 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.69. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.46.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

Separately, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

