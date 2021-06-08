Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 96 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Linde by 450.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.12.

NYSE:LIN opened at $291.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde plc has a one year low of $197.26 and a one year high of $305.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

