Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jaguar Health, Inc. is a natural-products pharmaceuticals company. It focused on developing and commercializing novel, sustainably derived gastrointestinal products for both human prescription use and animals. The company through its subsidiary Napo Pharmaceuticals Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals. Its product pipeline consists of Mytesi(R), Canalevia(TM), Equilevia(TM) and Neonorm (TM). Jaguar Health Inc., formerly known as Jaguar Animal Health Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

JAGX opened at $1.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55. Jaguar Health has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $4.47.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 388.26% and a negative return on equity of 263.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jaguar Health will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jaguar Health during the first quarter worth $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Jaguar Health during the first quarter worth $116,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Jaguar Health by 5,815.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 949,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 933,918 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Jaguar Health during the first quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Jaguar Health during the first quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.45% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea. It operates through two reportable segments, Human Health and Animal Health. The company, through its subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas.

