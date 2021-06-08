James Minmier Purchases 4,000 Shares of Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Stock

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Director James Minmier purchased 4,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $16,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,023.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ICD traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.06. 3,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 6.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.47. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $9.24.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by ($0.01). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 139.65% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dumac Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 12,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 20.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

