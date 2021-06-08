Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,229 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 15,377 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Select Medical worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 79.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter worth $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the first quarter valued at $153,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEM. Bank of America raised Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Select Medical from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of SEM opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.41. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $40.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

In related news, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $2,003,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,135,428 shares in the company, valued at $45,496,599.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan C. Cressey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $401,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,877.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,306,833 in the last quarter. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

