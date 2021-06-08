Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,288,000 after purchasing an additional 467,624 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in TriNet Group by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,199,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,688,000 after buying an additional 390,884 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,680,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,169,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TNET opened at $72.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.14. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.67 and a 52 week high of $87.60.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $30,195.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,429.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $982,277.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,536,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,621 shares of company stock valued at $5,574,328 in the last ninety days. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TNET shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TriNet Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

