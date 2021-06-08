Jennison Associates LLC Makes New $4.26 Million Investment in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 145,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SGFY. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth $351,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth about $490,000.

Shares of SGFY stock opened at $26.68 on Tuesday. Signify Health, Inc. has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $40.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.53 million. On average, analysts forecast that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

SGFY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Signify Health from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

