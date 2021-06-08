Jennison Associates LLC Makes New $4.26 Million Investment in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 145,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SGFY. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth $351,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth about $490,000.
Shares of SGFY stock opened at $26.68 on Tuesday. Signify Health, Inc. has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $40.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
SGFY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Signify Health from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.29.
About Signify Health
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
