Jennison Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 56,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at $15,474,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at $10,955,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at $4,903,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OLK. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Sunday.

NASDAQ:OLK opened at $35.96 on Tuesday. Olink Holding AB has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $42.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.53.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.16 million. Analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

