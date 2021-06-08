Jennison Associates LLC Sells 6,871 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,474 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,871 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBOC. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in International Bancshares by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in International Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 131,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in International Bancshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,705,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in International Bancshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 286,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,712,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

IBOC stock opened at $45.86 on Tuesday. International Bancshares Co. has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $53.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.28.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 32.72%.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

