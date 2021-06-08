Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.37, Fidelity Earnings reports. Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 43.79% and a net margin of 19.60%.

Jiayin Group stock opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.16. Jiayin Group has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.40.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JFIN. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Jiayin Group from $5.75 to $9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jiayin Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance platform that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

