JOANN Inc. (JOAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) declared a — dividend on Monday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.
JOAN stock opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.91. The stock has a market cap of $645.47 million and a PE ratio of 2.69. JOANN has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.54.
JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $840.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JOANN will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on JOAN. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on JOANN from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim began coverage on JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JOANN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays began coverage on JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JOANN from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.
About JOANN
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
