JOANN Inc. (JOAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) declared a — dividend on Monday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

JOAN stock opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.91. The stock has a market cap of $645.47 million and a PE ratio of 2.69. JOANN has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.54.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $840.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JOANN will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Wade D. Miquelon bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert Will bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 124,550 shares of company stock worth $1,464,168.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JOAN. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on JOANN from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim began coverage on JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JOANN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays began coverage on JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JOANN from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

