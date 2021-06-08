John Wiley & Sons (JW.B) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 10th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $64.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.95 and a beta of 0.78. John Wiley & Sons has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $49.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.3425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

