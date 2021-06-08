John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WDGJF shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WDGJF opened at $3.40 on Friday. John Wood Group has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.77.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

