JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$55.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.12.

Shares of CNQ stock traded down C$0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$45.07. 351,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,050,615. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.03. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$19.77 and a 12-month high of C$45.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.3300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.00, for a total transaction of C$1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,365,980. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.72, for a total transaction of C$2,322,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,290,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$88,661,686.08. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,875 shares of company stock worth $8,698,548.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

