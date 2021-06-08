JRM Investment Counsel LLC Acquires Shares of 181,207 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

JRM Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 181,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,214,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 8.2% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. JRM Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8,971.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,983,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,227,000 after buying an additional 1,961,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,891,000 after purchasing an additional 989,275 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,527,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,435,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,182,000 after purchasing an additional 542,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.5% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 641,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,154,000 after buying an additional 470,735 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.12. The company had a trading volume of 21,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,412. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.57. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $49.86 and a 12-month high of $78.41.

