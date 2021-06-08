Judges Scientific plc (JDG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 38.50 ($0.50) per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Judges Scientific’s previous dividend of $16.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of JDG opened at GBX 6,300 ($82.31) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £397.59 million and a PE ratio of 48.02. Judges Scientific has a twelve month low of GBX 4,585 ($59.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,700 ($87.54). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,117.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, insider Lushani Kodituwakku bought 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,175 ($80.68) per share, with a total value of £20,068.75 ($26,219.95).

About Judges Scientific

Judges Scientific plc manufactures and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

