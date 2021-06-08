Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) EVP Sells $954,525.00 in Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $954,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,185. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $27.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.10. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $28.12.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

