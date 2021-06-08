Kava.io Price Up 15.9% This Week (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Kava.io has a market capitalization of $281.81 million and $60.74 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava.io coin can now be bought for $4.02 or 0.00012256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kava.io has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00045106 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.43 or 0.00266824 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00042289 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00008928 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Kava.io

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 132,051,266 coins and its circulating supply is 70,172,142 coins. Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

