Kava (KAVA) Reaches Market Cap of $66.12 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 8th. Kava has a market capitalization of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava coin can now be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00044846 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.00266932 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00042217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00008769 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00012262 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.