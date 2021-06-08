Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 230,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.3% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 48,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 108.0% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 409,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $8.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.70.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

