Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) to Market Perform

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $9.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.64% from the company’s current price.
NLY has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.84.
Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $9.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after acquiring an additional 653,996 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 18,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,076,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,547,000 after acquiring an additional 434,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.
About Annaly Capital Management
Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.
Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.