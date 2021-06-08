Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) to Market Perform

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $9.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.64% from the company’s current price.

NLY has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.84.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $9.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 184.57% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after acquiring an additional 653,996 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 18,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,076,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,547,000 after acquiring an additional 434,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

