Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $658,000 Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,360 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameren presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.17.

NYSE AEE opened at $86.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.25. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $67.14 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.68.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.86%.

In other Ameren news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $761,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,157,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $2,071,500 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

