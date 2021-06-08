Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $744,000 Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,529 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $58.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.28. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $58.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

LNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

