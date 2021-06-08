Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $797,000 Stock Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,709 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MAIN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $41.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $26.68 and a 1 year high of $43.56.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.77 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 112.60% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.14%.

In other news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $188,992.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,953.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $174,597.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,630.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

