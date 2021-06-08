Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 56,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 42,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter.

FLQL opened at $42.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.61. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.40 and a 12-month high of $30.32.

