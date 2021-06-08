Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 650 Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Azul were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Azul during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Azul during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Azul by 9.2% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Azul during the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Azul by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Azul alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on AZUL shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $15.20 price objective on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.57.

Shares of NYSE AZUL opened at $28.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.28. Azul S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.56.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.