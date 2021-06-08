Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $307,000 Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,064,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,059,000 after acquiring an additional 663,915 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,964,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,239,000 after acquiring an additional 553,101 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,482,000 after acquiring an additional 518,996 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,965,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,114,000 after acquiring an additional 16,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,827,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,053,000 after acquiring an additional 44,321 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBSH stock opened at $76.43 on Tuesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $83.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.97.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.08%.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $411,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,796,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul A. Steiner sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $75,352.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,035.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,553,387 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

