Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 122 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank raised its stake in Moody’s by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Moody’s by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Moody’s by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.5% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.67.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,721,362.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total transaction of $453,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,612 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,658 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MCO opened at $335.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $324.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $253.17 and a 52 week high of $340.16.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

