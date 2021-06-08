Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 393 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1,547.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $59.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.96. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1 year low of $42.24 and a 1 year high of $64.36.

