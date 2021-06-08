Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Trims Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $245,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,133.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $302,244.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,153,778 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $130.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.62. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $64.98 and a 1 year high of $138.56.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

