KeyCorp Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for The Cooper Companies in a research note issued on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings of $13.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $13.05. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $444.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Cooper Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.01 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on COO. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.38.

The Cooper Companies stock opened at $374.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $394.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $268.92 and a fifty-two week high of $415.96.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 88.54%. The Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,266 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

