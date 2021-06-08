Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Shares Up 5.2%

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) shares shot up 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $97.30 and last traded at $97.30. 1,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 2,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.50.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Kingspan Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.85.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.