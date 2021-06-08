KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Price Reaches $19.96 on Major Exchanges

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $155.36 million and $10.96 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $19.96 or 0.00059319 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00065155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.75 or 0.00245943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.14 or 0.00226313 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $418.21 or 0.01242987 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,497.32 or 0.99559903 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

Buying and Selling KLAYswap Protocol

