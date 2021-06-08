Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Trading Up 1.3%

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF)’s stock price was up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.39 and last traded at $4.39. Approximately 1,115 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 25,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KHTRF. KCG upped their target price on Knight Therapeutics from $6.75 to $7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cannonball Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Knight Equity upped their target price on Knight Therapeutics from $6.75 to $7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.35.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

