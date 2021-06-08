Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. provides retail stores which offer food and non-food products primarily in the United States and Europe. The Company operates supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypers, pick-up points and gasoline stations as well as specialty stores. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly known as Ahold N.V., is based in Zaandam, Netherlands. “

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

ADRNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of ADRNY opened at $29.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.29. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 18.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and liquor stores. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 7,137 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 54 million customers, as well as online.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (ADRNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.