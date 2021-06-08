Kowal Investment Group LLC Has $220,000 Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Kowal Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,269 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its position in Halliburton by 18.9% in the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 12,954 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Halliburton by 44.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 247,414 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 76,531 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Halliburton by 0.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 498,385 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 4.6% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,555 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 10.8% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 21,967 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.59.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

HAL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.40. The stock had a trading volume of 206,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,377,968. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 2.83. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

