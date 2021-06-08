Kowal Investment Group LLC Purchases 81 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,786 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,227,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% during the first quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 22,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $287,863,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 8.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 314,929 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,783,000 after purchasing an additional 23,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 262,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.55.

SWKS stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.25. 19,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,243,377. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.83 and a 1 year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

