Kowal Investment Group LLC Sells 376 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Kowal Investment Group LLC cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.26. The company had a trading volume of 569,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,853,860. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $182.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

